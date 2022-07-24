He Canceled His 14-Year-Old Daughter’s Date, And After That, She Said That She Hated Him

A man has spent the last 11 years being a single dad to his 14-year-old daughter Victoria after his daughter’s mom just walked away from the both of them.

Although he says that Victoria really is a wonderful girl and he’s extremely proud of her too, as soon as she became a teenager, things weren’t exactly smooth sailing.

He and Victoria do regularly get into arguments about what clothing she wants to wear or what grades she received in school.

Currently, Victoria is really invested in boys, and it’s proving to be a major challenge for this dad to navigate.

When Victoria does go out on dates with boys, he’s really alright with it but he has one rule; he wants to meet them all first.

It’s important for him to be able to simply meet Victoria’s dates so that he can say hi and at least know who his daughter is going to be out with.

Several days ago Victoria informed him that a boy named Vince had asked her to go on a date with him, and that was ok with him.

What wasn’t ok with him was that on the evening of Victoria’s date, Vince apparently did not want to meet him beforehand.

Vince relayed to Victoria that he’s not the best at speaking to anyone’s mom and dad and that he really doesn’t enjoy having to interact with parents at all, so he was declining to meet this dad before Victoria’s date.

