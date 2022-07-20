Her Friends Always Force Her To Split Their Dinner Bill, So She Gave Them A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

Every single week, this twenty-four-year-old woman goes out to dinner with her friend group. And for some reason, they always insist on splitting the bill four ways instead of paying for what they individually order.

The woman would not have a problem with it if she ordered similar items as the rest of the group. But, she has some dietary restrictions and usually keeps her bill to a minimum.

In fact, the woman normally just orders a salad for her main course. And in terms of beverages, the woman does not drink alcohol and hates the taste of soda.

So, she sticks with water or sometimes a bottle of San Pellegrino.

“My friends, on the other hand, usually order expensive alcoholic drinks, courses like seafood and steak, and even get appetizers– which I do not eat,” the woman explained.

So, at the end of the evening, the bill is normally pretty high. And the woman is always expected to pay more than what she ordered.

“I almost never contribute more than twenty dollars to the bill. However, when I try to pay for only what I ordered, my friends call me a cheapskate and say they won’t eat out with me if I keep being cheap,” the woman said.

This began to really bug her. So, when they went out one evening, the woman decided to give her friends a taste of their own medicine.

She ordered three glasses of the restaurant’s most expensive wine, a fancy charcuterie board as an appetizer, the most expensive steak on the menu, and a slice of tiramisu for dessert.

