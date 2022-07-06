Here Are The Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings Of This Year So Far

Marriage is definitely not about the size of the ring. But it can still be fun to gawk at all of the gorgeous rocks out there.

Plus, have you ever wondered what celebrities have the most expensive engagement rings? If so, look no further and gawk away. These celebrities have received the most costly engagement rings so far in 2022.

No. 1: Jennifer Lopez – $3 Million

Jennifer first got engaged to Ben Affleck in November of 2002. The pair ended up postponing their wedding and splitting up in 2004.

Now, “Bennifer” fans are getting their wedding once and for all after nearly two decades.

And the lavish ring Affleck got JLo is quite the comeback. It appears to be a natural green diamond with the center stone weighing in at about ten carats.

There are also two stones tapered off to the side– pumping up Jennifer’s ring value to over $3 million.

No. 2: Vick Hope – $2.5 Million

Vick Hope is a British journalist who stole the heart of Scottish DJ Calvin Harris. They only began dating this past January, but they are apparently head over heels for one another.

