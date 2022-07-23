J.J. Watt Offers To Cover The Cost Of A Fan’s Father’s Funeral– Yet Another Act Of Kindness From The Cardinals’ Defensive End

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has once again wowed the world with yet another act of kindness.

On July 20, Cardinals fan Jennifer Simpson posted a Twitter update that revealed she was being forced to sell some personal possessions in order to afford her grandfather’s funeral– two of those items being a pair of J.J. Watt sneakers and a J.J. Watt jersey.

“I have a pair of @JJWatt women’s edition Reebok shoes size nine for $60,” Jennifer wrote.

“I have worn them twice. They are great shoes, and I am only selling them because we are raising money for my grandpa’s funeral.”

“I also have a Watt women’s XL Texans Jersey for thirty dollars. Anyone interested?”

Just twenty minutes later, J.J. saw the tweet and decided to step in for his fan.

“Don’t sell your shoes and jersey. We will help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss,” he replied on Twitter.

Jennifer was beyond thankful, sharing how she “freaking loves” J.J. and has been going through a lot this past month.

Twitter; pictured above is J.J.’s reply

