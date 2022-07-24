She Bought A Loaf Of Bred For A Homeless Man, But He Got Super Mean To Her When She Tried To Give It To Him, So Now She’s Questioning If She Should Ever Be Kind To Strangers Again

A 21-year-old girl lives in a city, and she admits that being around so many people does make her anxious about staying safe.

She never speaks to anyone she does not personally know, but yesterday, she did end up doing just that.

While she was shopping for groceries at a local store, she noticed a homeless man asking those walking past if they had anything that he could eat.

So, she walked into the store, did her shopping, and picked out a loaf of bread to give to him as she was leaving and heading back home.

She walked up to the man, and she handed the loaf of bread to him without saying anything. She figured that if he would want it, he would accept it from her outstretched hand.

The man saw the bread and once again asked her if she had anything that she could give him, so she again tried to give him the loaf of bread.

Instead of being grateful or happy to have something to eat like he had been saying to everyone walking by, this guy turned mean.

“The person got super rude and condescending, saying what on earth would they eat it with,” she explained.

“And then proceeded to call me stupid while making hand gestures. What struck me the most was he was awfully rude to me while he would act in an appeasing way to other people passing by, even when they would just ignore him and move on.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.