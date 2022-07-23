She’s Battling Skin Stigmas By Documenting Her Experiences With Psoriasis

Living with a skin condition can not only be extremely physically painful, but can also take a significant toll on mental health.

Your skin is always on display, so feeling insecure or ashamed about your complexion can lead many people to isolate themselves.

But, one twenty-five-year-old woman from Essex, England, is hoping to combat the stigma around skin conditions– particularly psoriasis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “psoriasis is a skin condition that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches– most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp.”

And Claire has been documenting her experience with the condition since February of 2021 on her Instagram account @Claires_Psoriasis.

In fact, she first began struggling with psoriasis in 2017 but detailed how her doctors did not properly diagnose her for a long time.

“It baffles me now that doctors did not know what my skin condition was,” she explained in one Instagram post.

“I was first told it was flea bites and then ringworm. I spent so much money on prescriptions trying different creams. And, of course, the creams showed no sign of my skin clearing up.”

Instagram; pictured above is Claire

