The Average U.K. Guest Is Spending $1,400 Per Wedding, And They Have Some Expectations

Everyone knows that brides and grooms have to shell out the big bucks for their wedding. But, have you ever considered how much your wedding guests have to spend to attend?

The most obvious expense is finding that perfect outfit. But, numerous other budget items are not considered nearly as often.

In fact, new research conducted by Steven Stone Jewelers actually revealed how expensive it is to be a wedding guest in the U.K. this year.

According to their study, guests will spend an average of one thousand and four hundred dollars per wedding in 2022.

The most costly expense guests must cover is accommodations, which average about two hundred dollars.

Afterward, the budget breakdown incorporates various other expenses– such as transportation, childcare, hair and makeup, pet sitters, the wedding gift, and more.

Plus, over three hundred and fifty thousand weddings will be held in the U.K. this year. Imagine if you have to attend two ceremonies or even three this summer.

You could be dishing out thousands of dollars before “wedding season” is even over.

So, while guests attend to support the bride and groom, they also have some expectations of their own.

