This Jumbo Jet Now Serves As A Hotel, And You Can Even Sleep In The Cockpit

Alternative options to hotels have become more and more creative these past few years. It’s gotten to the point where people will travel just to stay in these neat places!

In fact, your new vacation goal may be to spend a night in the JumboStay hotel, the hotel inside a Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet.

Located just outside of the Arlanda airport in Stockholm, Sweden, the JumboStay hotel is considered the “one plane that you’ll never have any trouble sleeping on,” says travel TikTok creator The Points Guy (@thepointsguy).

According to the JumboStay website, the plane is a decommissioned model 747-200 jumbo jet named Liv after the owner’s daughter.

It was built in 1796 and used for a Swedish airline until the airline went bankrupt in 2012.

The founder of the hotel, Oscar Diös, was ready to expand his hostel business when he heard about “an old wreck of an aircraft for sale at Arlanda.”

“Since I had for a long time wanted to establish my business at Arlanda, I didn’t hesitate for a second when this opportunity struck,” says Oscar.

Fixing up the plane to create the hotel involved a busy process where they had to dismantle the old interior, add new paint and decorations, sanitize it thoroughly, and remove over 450 seats.

JumboStay; pictured above is the suite in the cockpit of the plane

