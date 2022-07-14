Well, The Heat Got To Him On His Date, And He Thinks He Messed Up With This Girl He Likes Big Time

A 23-year-old guy recently met up with a girl his own age to go out for a date. This wasn’t their first date, as they had gotten together before, but this ended up being their worst date by far.

He really does have a crush on this girl, and he even went on two dates already with her in the span of one week.

Things between them started out wonderful. “Flirty, good flowing conversation, and I could tell she liked me,” he explained.

“We even kissed the first time we met. I felt very confident about the direction this was going.”

Well, yesterday, this girl surprisingly got a day off from her job, so she reached out to him to see if they could hang out and spend time together.

She picked the place of their date, which happened to be on a patio with absolutely no shade, and it was extraordinarily hot outside.

So there he was, sitting across from his date, dripping sweat because the sun was out in full force.

“We sat on the patio, ordered one drink, and suddenly I started pulling blanks in the conversation,” he said.

“She would ask me a question and I would completely not know what to say and give short…answers.”

