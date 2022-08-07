After Her Dad Invited Her Stepmom And Stepsister To Move In With Him, She Threatened To Evict Them Both Since She Owns Half The House

An 18-year-old girl sadly lost her mom 7 years ago, and after her mom died, her mom left her half of their family home.

Her 45-year-old dad owns the other half of this house, and in 1 year, when she moves away to go to college, her dad wants to move his 39-year-old fiancée, her 14-year-old daughter, and their dog in.

The house that she and her dad live in has 3 separate floors. Her own room is located on the second story of the home, and she picked that out because it has a ton of natural light and windows.

“I was also able to make it so that not only it could become my safe haven but my cat’s (6f) as well,” she explained.

“The third floor has an independent bathroom, is separated into a room with only one window and another one that could work as a sort of game room or office with a little nook on the side that we padded.”

“I assumed that my stepsister would be moving there since it’s bigger, she would have her own bathroom, and that nook is perfect for their dog, who likes small places much more than my cat.”

Lately, she has been packing some of her belongings up in preparation for college, and as she was doing that, she noticed her dad was leaving different boxes in their house.

She questioned her dad about the boxes, and he informed her that they contained her stepsister’s belongings.

She didn’t have a problem with that, but she did have a problem with her dad mentioning that her stepsister would be taking over her own room instead of moving into the third-story room.

