Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Have One Photo Of Her Saved To His Phone, Yet He Has An Entire Album Still Dedicated To His Ex, So She’s Wondering If This Is A Major Deal Or Not

A 28-year-old woman has a 24-year-old boyfriend that she has been seeing for a year, and she has even talked to him about getting married sometime in the future, so they’re quite committed to each other.

For the initial 6 months that she was seeing her boyfriend, their relationship was entirely long-distance, but then she decided to move in with him, and they have since been living with one another.

“I don’t recall how the topic came up, but the topic of where he has photos of me stored in his phone came up,” she explained.

“I asked if he had a specific album for me or a hidden album for my “other” photos, etc. I asked to see where they were, and he acted like he “couldn’t remember.”

“I was like, “considering we were long distance for 6+ months and relied heavily on sending each other photos every day, I find it hard to believe you “can’t remember” where you have photos of me, “other photos,” or otherwise kept or hidden.”

He then spent the next hour searching through the photos on his phone, and she could see he did not have one photo of her saved in there.

Strangely enough, he did happen to have a whole photo album dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, who he has not been with in 3 years.

His ex’s photos were on the front page of the photos that he does have, and she thought it was weird he didn’t have photos of her anywhere.

She didn’t hide from her boyfriend that she was unhappy about this, and she sent him so many photos while they were long-distance that he told her he was saving immediately.

