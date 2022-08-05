Her Husband Booked First Class Plane Tickets For Himself And His Best Friend, But He Put Her In Economy

A woman in her 30s has not been able to travel outside of the country for several years now, yet her husband routinely does.

Every single year, her husband goes on a trip with his best friend, and he says it’s so they can go to sporting events alone.

Recently, her husband asked if she would like to go on his trip with him and his best friend, and he mentioned they were going to be traveling to a new place they had not yet been to.

Her husband paid for her flight, and he agreed to pay for everything else for the trip since she’s a stay-at-home mom and she does not work.

She and her husband arranged for their children to stay with her mom, and the trip was all set.

Her excitement about going away was ruined, though, when she discovered that her husband paid for himself and his friend to sit in first class on the plane, yet he put her back in economy.

She did challenge him about why she was given a different seat than him and his friend, but he wasn’t happy about it.

Her husband wound up screaming at her that it should be “enough” that he paid for her plane ticket at all.

“(He) kept on about how I should stop acting like I was “royalty” and that if I come to think about it, even economy is fine for me since I “technically” don’t work anyway,” she explained.

