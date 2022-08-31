His Girlfriend Just Learned That He’s Not Really Rich Like She Thought, And Ever Since, She Hasn’t Been Acting Right

A 25-year-old guy has an older sister who is a decade older than him. His sister is from his mom’s first marriage, and he’s from his mom’s second marriage.

As far back as he can remember, his sister never had anything to do with her biological father or her biological father’s family.

His sister’s biological father seems to be a terrible human being. His sister’s father is so atrocious that his sister’s grandparents wanted nothing to do with him either.

6 years ago, his sister’s grandpa sadly passed away, and he was insanely rich. His sister’s grandpa chose to leave his entire fortune to his sister and to his sister’s aunt, so now, his sister has a ton of money.

“My sister is amazing,” he explained. “She has been more than generous with her inheritance. I don’t talk too much about money or the situation, and it rarely comes up.”

“I can see how from the outside, it now appears me and my parents are wealthy. My sister bought my parents a nice house in an expensive area.”

“She helped out our dad (our dad is our dad to both of us, he has been her dad since she was less than a year old) start his own business instead of being an employee. He makes about the same, but now he has much more freedom. He is not rich.”

His sister is so incredibly generous with him and their parents, and his sister spends a lot of money taking them on vacation.

He also currently lives in one of the homes that his sister inherited when her grandpa passed away, and it’s somewhere in the suburbs.

