His Roommate Seemed To Be Coming On To Him, But After He Tried To Make A Move She Said She Felt Humiliated

A 24-year-old guy lives with his female roommate, and she is the same age as him. They have a super close bond, and they do a lot of things together.

Their relationship has never been intimate; they’re just really, really good friends at this point in their lives and he enjoys spending his time with her.

He’s lived with his roommate for close to an entire year now, and things between them have gotten, well, a bit strange.

His roommate frequently gives him mixed messages, and he’s often guessed about if she is looking for more.

“Sometimes, she gave me weird signals, and her behavior changes, so I don’t know if she wants us to be more than roommates,” he explained.

“Last night, we had a wonderful day that ended up us getting a little bit drunk. She invited me to sleep next to her in her bedroom.”

“We usually cuddle and sleep like this from time to time. I grab her from her waist, and we get touchy (neck, arms, waist).”

While they were getting all touchy-feely with each other, he interpreted some of the things that she was doing as her coming on to him, so he tried to make a move.

His hands wandered down to her thighs and backside, but she stopped being so flirty with him, so he stopped what he was doing.

