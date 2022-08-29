His Wife Admitted That She Kissed A Random Guy While She Was On Vacation And Although She’s Claiming That She Was Blackout Drunk, He’s Not Sure What To Think

A 34-year-old guy is currently married to his wife, who is the same age as him, and they have been married for the last 5 years.

His wife recently took a mini vacation to hang out with one of her old friends, and this trip was about an hour and a half away from where they live.

He was aware that his wife was going on this little vacation, and he warned her about hanging out with this friend of hers, as he’s the kind of person who loves drama and stirring the pot.

So, his wife went on her trip, and at the same time, he went out of town for a business trip. When he arrived home, his wife had gotten back from her trip too, and as soon as he walked in the door, she told him that she had to share some information with him.

His wife and her friend went drinking on a boat, and then they went out to a couple of bars. His wife was clearly drunk that night (and he knows she was because she drunk-dialed him).

“Long story short, she “blacks out” with no memory for some period of time until she “comes to” mid-make out with a random bar stranger (neither the friend nor the partner),” he explained.

“According to her, she runs away immediately, finds the friends, and they leave. That’s it. She told me this maybe 5 hours ago.”

His wife claimed that she was taken advantage of and had no idea she was kissing this guy until she was mid-kiss and snapped out of being so wasted.

Although he’s empathetic to his wife claiming that this random guy took advantage of kissing her, he’s not quite sure what to think or feel.

