She Called Two Strangers Fat Because She Does Not Think The Term Should Be Viewed As Negative, But They Became Really Offended

A female plus-size college student was browsing in her university’s apparel shop when she accidentally insulted a pair of plus-size strangers.

And the incident all stems back to her own view of the word “fat.” She proudly calls herself a fat woman and believes that the term “fat” should not be used in a derogatory way.

“I believe it’s a good thing to de-stigmatize the word and reclaim it as a neutral adjective instead of an insult,” she explained.

So, while browsing for clothes at the shop, she was overjoyed to learn that her university offered a cute pink cropped hoodie in a size large enough to fit her.

It is often a rare occurrence for her to find clothing lines with an extensive enough size range, so she literally began jumping with joy.

Then, out of the corner of her eye, she noticed two plus-size women also looking at the same hoodies. So, she decided to go over and share the good news.

“Since I was so excited they were big enough to fit, I thought they would be excited about it, too,” she recalled.

But, the well-intended moment of joy quickly backfired after she told the strangers she thought the information would be helpful since they are fat.

One of the women was utterly taken aback by the comment and got very upset.

