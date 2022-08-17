She Showed Up To Her Sister’s Wedding With Her Boyfriend Even Though She Was Not Invited

A twenty-three-year-old woman’s sister just got married last week. And while she always supported her sister and her fiancé’s relationship wholeheartedly– and even attended numerous pre-wedding events like bridal showers and bachelorette parties– she was surprisingly not invited to the ceremony.

Her sister blamed the lack of an invite on the fact that the wedding was more of an elopement rather than a full-on ceremony.

So, her sister said there just was no space for her and her boyfriend.

But then, she saw that one of their mutual friends had posted a photo of the wedding invitation on social media.

This prompted her to google the venue and realized that while the space might be small, there was no reason why two more people– especially her, being the bride’s sister– could not be invited.

She also asked her parents about the bizarre lack of invite, but they just said her sister and fiancé were paying for the wedding out of pocket– so they wanted to keep it small.

Still, she believes that the real reason why her sister did not invite her is because of her life choices.

“I am currently thirty-six weeks pregnant out of wedlock with my boyfriend, who my family does not approve of only because he’s a tattoo artist,” she explained.

“I also have tattoos and colored hair– which is also not something our very conservative family agrees with.”

