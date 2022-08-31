She’s Trying Out Some Of Audrey Hepburn’s Beauty Tips

Audrey Hepburn is still a fashion and beauty icon until this day. The American Film Institute ranked the late British actress and humanitarian as the third-greatest female screen legend from Classical Hollywood cinema.

The classics never get old, and you must have heard some of her iconic works, such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Roman Holiday.

As a complete package of glamor, it is no surprise that Audrey took a careful approach and effort for her skin condition, and people have been going after her tips of keeping a fair complexion.

TikTok star Erin Dugan Jurchak, who has 2.4 million followers on her account @erinduganjurchak, recently shared some of the beauty tips from Audrey.

“Disclaimer!” Erin said at the beginning of her video while she introduced the first tip to her audience—a Greek yogurt mask.

“Any dermatologist I’ve heard from said DO NOT put any food on your face, ever,” she continued. “This is strictly for fun.”

Erin continued to explain that supposedly, Audrey loved using Greek yogurt masks as the dairy product contains lactic acid that can exfoliate the skin while also hydrating it. She also said that according to Audrey’s beauty tip, the Greek yogurt should stay on the face for 30 minutes.

“Which is a habit for tip number two,” Erin said with her forehead and cheeks covered with yogurt. “According to her son Luca, she drank lots and lots of water.”

TikTok; pictured above is Erin in her video

