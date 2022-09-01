She Told Her Dad There’s No Way She’s Signing The New Trust Fund Agreement He Put Together, And Then She Accused The Woman He’s In A Relationship With Of Being A Gold Digger

A 23-year-old girl is the oldest child that her dad has, and aside from her, her dad has 3 more children that range in age from 3-years-old to 18-years-old.

Her 18-year-old sibling is her only full sibling, and her half-siblings her dad all had with other women.

Right after her mom got divorced from her dad, her dad began dating women from other countries. Her dad would go online to meet these women, fly them to their house, and kind of move them in.

Her dad spent years dating women this way, but then he got a girlfriend from Japan. Things between her dad and that girlfriend fell apart, and so her dad bought his girlfriend a plane ticket home.

Her dad’s girlfriend attempted to take all of his money on her way out, as they had been in a relationship for 3 years.

This bitter breakup caused her dad to create a trust fund so that nobody could ever take half of his money, his home, or his businesses.

Part of the original agreement for this trust fund stated that any changes that her dad wanted to make had to be approved by all of his children over the age of 18.

Over the last 5 years, her dad, who is now 50, has been dating a woman named Rose, who is 32. Her dad and Rose had her 3-year-old sibling together.

“Since being together, my dad has been Rose’s sugar daddy; expensive trips, designer clothes, he sends money for Rose’s family back home to pay their rent & living costs,” she explained.

