Air Fryer Garlic Steak Bites And Mashed Potatoes Are The Perfect Pairing, And Here’s How You Can Make This

If you have been searching for the perfect combination, you have made it to the right place. A delicious and savory steak paired with the perfect homemade mashed potatoes creates the ultimate combo, and there is no better way to prepare it than following user @ariannalerner’s recipe on TikTok.

The 23-year-old woman, also known as Arianna, has grown a community of 350.7K followers on the TikTok app by posting the most delicious recipes to her account.

From roasted tomato & basil soup with grilled cheese to french dip sliders and spicy tomato rigatoni with chicken, this young woman is quite the chef.

Arianna also captions her videos with “Dinner For My Fiancé” and marks the number of days she cooks for him. Let’s just say he is one lucky man!

However, today, we are not here for the cheesy grilled cheese or the mouth-watering french dip sliders. Today, we are here for the delicious duo, garlic steak bites and mashed potatoes.

While instant mashed potatoes are considered an easy way out when cooking your evening meal, there is nothing better than having homemade mashed potatoes on the menu.

Arianna recommends grabbing 1 pound of potatoes and washing and peeling them halfway. Once you have finished chopping, place the potatoes in a pot with water and a tablespoon of salt and bring them to a boil.

Boil your potatoes on high for about 15 to 20 minutes or until you can easily pierce them with a fork. Drain your pot and add the potatoes to a mixing bowl. Add 3 tablespoons of butter and mash them up well until all of the butter melts in.

TikTok; pictured above are Arianna’s garlic steak bites

