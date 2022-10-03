Butternut Squash Soup Is A Classic, But This Butternut Squash Pasta Recipe Will Blow Your Mind This Fall Season

Butternut squash soup is a staple Autumn comfort food for a reason. The fruit– yes, butternut squash is technically a fruit– has a sweet and nutty flavor that pairs seamlessly with rich cream to give you a warm and decadent meal perfect for any chilly day.

But, butternut squashes and all of their glory do not have to be reserved for just soup. Instead, the fruit can also be used to make an insanely good pasta sauce.

And Jamie Milne, an avid foodie and the mastermind behind @Everything_Delish, recently shared her to-die-for butternut squash pasta recipe.

So, move over soup– it’s time to focus on our new favorite squash meal.

Butternut Squash Pasta With Crispy Mushrooms & Rosemary

Ingredients:

1 Box of Pasta of Choice

3 Cups of Butternut Squash, Cubed

2 Garlic Bulbs

1 White Onion, Halved

2 Cups of Mushrooms, Sliced

1 Cup Pasta Water

1 Cup Parmesan Cheese

1/3 Cup of Cream

1/4 Cup of Rosemary

3 Tablespoons of Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper

You should start by preheating your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit– because this recipe is so easy that the prep work will take just a few minutes.

TikTok; pictured above is Chef Jamie’s butternut squash pasta

