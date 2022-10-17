Her Husband Confessed To Her That He Hates Their Life After Having A Baby, And He Feels That She’s No Longer His Wife But Just A Mom

A 27-year-old woman is currently married to her husband, who is 31, and together they have a 13-month-old daughter.

Now, she originally did not want to have children at all, but it was her husband who swayed her opinion on this.

She has always enjoyed children, but she really was super focused on her career, earning money to be comfortable, and having new experiences in her life.

Her husband mentioned to her that it could be wonderful for them to start a family, and so, that’s what they did.

Although she adores her daughter and thinks having a child was one of the best choices that she and her husband have ever made, her husband does not feel the same way as her.

Currently, her husband is working a full-time job, and she stays home and takes care of their daughter while also completing grad school.

She and her husband are both understandably busy, but they’re lucky to have loved ones that pitch in to help with their daughter so they can have alone time or time out with their friends quite frequently.

She does admit that she has been feeling extremely exhausted and inundated with everything going on in her life, but she is happy at the end of the day.

She is so in love with her daughter and her husband, and she’s thankful to have wonderful friends, a great family, and an excellent home life.

