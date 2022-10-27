His Girlfriend’s Best Friend Is About To Be Their Neighbor, And He’s Upset That His Girlfriend Gave Her Friend A Key To Their Apartment

A 22-year-old guy is currently dating a 25-year-old girl, and they have been with one another for a year now.

A week ago, they took the next step in their relationship and moved in together into a house that has 2 apartments, and then his girlfriend convinced their landlord to let her best friend rent the extra apartment right below them.

His girlfriend’s best friend will be moving in come November, and he wasn’t excited about his girlfriend’s best friend being in such close proximity to them.

He voiced his concerns to his girlfriend, but she brushed them off. The thing is, he really hates his girlfriend’s best friend because she’s extremely irritating to him.

“She’s too young, loud, dirty, unfriendly, and somehow my girlfriend’s best girlfriend,” he explained.

“I don’t know why they like each other, but so far, it’s been none of my business as I have rarely been a part of their friendship. When we meet, we’d talk, but I always prefer doing something else.”

He found it upsetting enough that his girlfriend’s best friend was moving in, but then his girlfriend mentioned that she was going to give her best friend a key to their apartment.

On top of that, she told her best friend that she was free to use any room in their apartment since it’s way bigger than the apartment her best friend is moving into.

“Not only do I not like her, I especially do not want her in our rooms,” he said. “My GF sees no problem and says that she’s her best friend and she cares about her. It seems absolutely irrelevant that I despise this woman (her friend). I do not want her around 24/7.”

