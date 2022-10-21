She Found Out Her College Dorm Room Was Haunted Because The Students Who Lived There The Year Before Accidentally Used An Ouija Board To Attract A Malevolent Spirit 

In September 2018, this young woman excitedly embarked on her freshman year of college.

She attended a university in Mississippi and moved into a newly renovated dorm building that was formerly used as a seminary school. In other words, a place where men would get their religious education if they wanted to become priests.

The seminary school originally went up during the early 1800s, and after it closed down, her college purchased the property during the 1990s. Then, the building was renovated and opened as on-campus housing specifically for fine arts students during the early 2000s.

“The dorm hall was one of three buildings on the campus. The building’s first floor held classes and the dining hall, and the second and third floor were the dorm rooms,” she recalled.

And honestly, this setup made her commute to and from class a total breeze. I mean, imagine rolling out of bed in the morning and only needing to take a short elevator ride to your 8:00 a.m. class. What a plus!

She was also really happy with her actual dorm room arrangement since she was given a suite. So, she had three suitemates– with each pair sharing their own room. And the suite also had a living room, kitchenette, and bathroom.

Basically, she was totally equipped with everything she needed and did not have to worry about those pesky communal bathroom lines. I definitely would have appreciated getting that perk as a freshman at my school.

After actually moving into her dorm suite, though, all of the perks did not remain so bright and shiny. Instead, she actually started witnessing some really strange events that, over time, really freaked her out.

It all began with her room decor, which would randomly fall off the wall. Both she and her roommates would all use the same command strips, and no one else ever had any issues. But, much of her decor– and specifically the wooden cross that she hung near her closet– would always randomly fall down.

