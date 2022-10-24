She Gave Her Fiancé Her Engagement Ring Back After He Made It Seem Like He Doesn’t Believe In The Whole “In Sickness And In Health” Part Of Marriage

When you get married, you are making a serious commitment to someone. And when you say your wedding vows, traditionally, there’s a line in there that reads “in sickness and in health.”

What this means is that as you say your vows, you’re committing to being there for your partner even if they do get sick or can’t be their best self.

Well, one 26-year-old woman is currently engaged to her fiancé, who is the same age as her. 2 months ago, her fiancé proposed to her, but back when they first started seeing one another, she asked him an important question.

She asked him at the time if he would want to keep seeing her if she wound up getting sick.

He answered her quite candidly and said that he would spend a couple of years alongside her, but he ultimately would be interested in pursuing another woman since he’s young and has his whole life ahead of him.

“Obviously, this stung, but it was early days,” she explained. “We weren’t that committed, and I’m generally pretty pragmatic.”

“Tonight, I saw a post about how a huge percentage of men leave their wives when they get cancer. I asked him again, “Would you leave me if I got cancer?” He thought about it, then said it depends on how bad it gets and for how long, but “probably not.”

She wasted no time getting up from her seat, taking off her engagement ring, and giving it right back to him.

As she passed her fiancé her engagement ring, she mentioned that she was not angry with him, but the whole part of the wedding vows where you say you will be by someone’s side “in sickness and in health” is a very meaningful thing and something he needs to stop and consider.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.