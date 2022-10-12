The Guy That She’s Been Seeing For The Past Several Weeks Just Broke Into Her House, And She Can’t Help But Feel Entirely Creeped Out

A 28-year-old girl has been casually seeing a 26-year-old guy for the past several weeks, and they’re not really serious by any means.

Lately, she’s come down with a cold and hasn’t been feeling well at all. Yesterday evening, she had made plans with this guy that she’s been dating to meet up with him, but since she wasn’t feeling the best she called off their plans.

She mentioned to him that she really was feeling ill and planned to catch up on some sleep. She also said that she would make sure that she would speak to him later, and that was it.

Well, she had no idea that this guy would show up at her house and break in, but that’s exactly what he did.

“I wake up to a sound upstairs after falling asleep on the couch,” she explained. “When I go up there, he is asleep on my bed.”

“I asked him how he got into my home, and he said my back door was open. I was scared and told him this was not okay and to leave.”

“I don’t know whether to file a police report or restraining order because I feel completely violated and creeped out.”

As for why he said he broke into her house, he claimed that he was just so concerned about her well-being that he decided to make sure that she was ok.

Honestly, that hardly begins to explain his behavior, and if he really was so worried about how she was feeling, why did he break in and then just take a nap instead?

