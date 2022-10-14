This Honey Walnut Shrimp Recipe Literally Takes Less Than 10 Minutes To Make

Is it more expensive to eat out or stay in? While most of us would love to expand our palette and hop around the restaurant industry, sometimes we are ballin’ on a budget, and staying in is the only option.

While there are many ways to recreate a specific recipe, we don’t always know where to start and who would have thought the infamous app TikTok would be our new digital cookbook?

It’s amazing what you can find on this app. From meal planning to grocery lists, delicious sweet treats, and yummy high-calorie meals, this app hits every category on the food pyramid.

Many creators on this app use their platform to share recipe secrets and even help some of us as we tackle our weightless journey and search for healthier alternatives.

On top of this, you may be in search of ways to recreate your dining experience from home! This brings us to user @andersonnguyen98, who always shares delicious recipes on TikTok and his Youtube channel!

In Anderson’s latest viral TikTok, he explains his recent experience with Panda Express and their Honey Walnut Shrimp.

When adding this delicious shrimp concoction to his order, Anderson noticed it was an extra $1.25. For something that takes less than 10 minutes to make, Anderson was confused about why they would upcharge for the Honey Walnut Shrimp, so he decided to make it from scratch in his kitchen.

To begin, you need to prep and clean your shrimp. Once this task is complete, it is time to add a binding agent, which in this case is an egg. Next, add some white pepper and a spoonful of cornstarch. Finally, give it a good mix and prepare the dredge!

TikTok; pictured above is Anderson’s Honey Walnut Shrimp

