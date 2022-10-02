Tired Of Eating The Same Thing For Breakfast? Try Out This Recipe For A Breakfast Quesadilla

Some of TikTok’s favorite viral food trends involve tortillas. Content creators have used them to make a variety of tasty quesadillas and melty sandwiches, but one of the latest viral recipes teaches us how to make a delicious meal, breakfast-style!

The chef behind the video is Karim (@ice.karimcooks), who introduces himself as the internet’s big brother. How sweet!

“I’m your big brother today and I’m gonna show you how to make the easiest breakfast quesadilla ever,” says Karim at the start of his video.

Karim starts off by cracking three eggs into a bowl and whisking them before adding them to a pan on low heat.

Then, he takes a low-carb quesadilla and places it in the pan. After letting it get coated in the egg mixture on one side, he flips it.

Then, Karim explains that after the eggs cook for about 3-5 minutes, they should be set. Then, he flips the tortilla, exposing the one side covered in cooked, scrambled eggs.

Once it’s flipped, you can begin to add any fillings you’d like to the quesadilla. Karim adds turkey sausage links, low-fat mozzarella cheese, salt, pepper, and then garlic butter around the edge of the tortilla.

Once the fillings are in, Karim folds the quesadilla in half and lets it cook for a few more minutes until the cheese is melted and the outside is a lovely, golden brown. Sounds delicious!

TikTok; pictured above is Karim’s breakfast quesadilla

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.