You Might Not Know About These 4 Super Spooky Spots In New York City

If you are a true New York City dweller, you might think that nothing about Manhattan can scare you anymore. I mean, you have probably gotten over the virtual nonexistence of public restrooms, littered streets, and daily subway shenanigans by now.

But there are actually a few hidden spooky gems littered throughout the boroughs that horror fans and history lovers alike need to visit before Halloween.

The Rivers Cosmogram

Located inside the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem, the Rivers Cosmogram is a public art installation and memorial that honors historian Arturo A. Schomburg and poet Langston Hughes.

However, I guarantee that this installation’s foundation is unlike any you had ever walked upon before– because, in 1991, Langston Hughes’ ashes were actually interred beneath it.

So now, when visitors enter the Langston Hughes Lobby, they can literally stand upon the “lifelines” of both Hughes and Arturo Schomburg.

The Morris-Jumel Mansion

In 1810, Eliza Jumel– former vice president Aaron Burr’s wife– moved into this mansion located in Washington Heights, Manhattan. And from the start, she told all of her friends that the home was severely haunted.

Eliza had been married to a wealthy merchant named Stephen Jumel earlier in her life. After Stephen passed away, though, she went on to marry Aaron.

