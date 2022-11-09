He And His Wife Have Something That’s Followed Them From House To House, And They Call It The Peeker

Can you imagine having a troubling run-in with some kind of creepy entity and having it follow you wherever you go? This happened to a couple who just can’t seem to shake the mysterious and haunting silhouette they’ve dubbed, ‘The Peeker.’

“The Peeker is of unknown origin, but for as long as my wife and I have been living together, we’ve had experiences with it,” explains the husband. He notes that the Peeker is something they feel they will always live with unless they can find a way to get rid of it.

What has the Peeker done to this couple, you ask? Well, it’s safe to say that it has most definitely creeped them out multiple times.

When they first started living together while they were dating in 2012, both of them noticed strange activity but didn’t tell one another so that they didn’t seem crazy. Eventually, the spooky incidents became too difficult to keep secret.

They describe the Peeker as “a shadowy silhouette of a person.” They often see it peeking around corners in their house, behind furniture, through windows and doorways, etc.

They claim that right as you turn to face it head-on, it ducks away. That would make anyone feel crazy! The Peeker has even crept up on them while they were looking in the mirror.

To make matters worse, the Peeker and its antics have followed them to every place they’ve lived in since 2012.

However, because the entity had only ever given them a bit of a jump-scare and never physically hurt them, they sort of learned to live with it.

But recently, the Peeker did something that disturbed them deeply, making them believe they can’t deal with it anymore.

