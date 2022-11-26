Her Boyfriend Bought Her A Puppy For Her Birthday Yesterday, But She Really Wants To Return The Puppy And Get Another Breed Of Dog

A 28-year-old woman has spent her whole life hoping to be a dog owner. She ended up doing a lot of research so she could figure out what breed of dog would be the best fit for her kind of lifestyle.

She also has planned on rescuing a dog that’s the breed of her choice if she can, before she considers purchasing a dog.

She’s been living all on her own for the last 8 years, but she didn’t get a dog yet because she’s been waiting to make sure she’s financially secure enough to own one.

She is currently at a point where she feels like she’s finally ready to get the dog of her dreams, and she has been planning to get one within a couple of months.

Her 29-year-old boyfriend named Greg knows all about how much she has wanted a dog. She doesn’t live with Greg yet, but they do spend a ton of time with one another. She has brought up to Greg that she’s hoping to get a dog right after New Year’s.

Yesterday she celebrated her birthday, and Greg really did surprise her by purchasing her a Husky puppy.

The puppy really is super cute, but she can’t help but feel pretty upset, as that is not the dog she wanted at all.

“First of all a husky is not the type of dog for me, second of all I really wanted to rescue and Greg said he spent a ton of money getting this dog from a breeder, and third of all I believe that humans and animals have to meet first to see if they’re a match or not before taking one home,” she explained.

“I don’t know, I’m probably over the top but this is what I think. A dog is a loooong commitment and needs a lot of thought. In my opinion, surprising people with a puppy as a present makes a cute moment or video, but beyond that, it’s not always the best idea.”

