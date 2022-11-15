Her Ex-Husband Asked Her To Take His Daughter For Christmas, But She Said Nobody In Her Family Will Feel Comfortable With Her Spending The Holiday With Them

A woman got divorced from her ex-husband 7 years back, and they have a 13-year-old daughter that they split custody of.

After she got divorced from her husband, he did get married to another woman and went on to have a daughter with her; his daughter is currently 5-years-old.

“His daughter would spend time with my daughter regularly,” she explained. “They adore each other, but she doesn’t come to my house, and they rarely meet up there.”

“His wife has been diagnosed with cancer and has started treatment recently. The other day he came to drop our daughter off and asked to speak to me.”

“He talked about his wife’s circumstances and then how his family won’t be able to have a Christmas celebration this year. He said it wasn’t fair for his daughter and asked if I could “include” her in my family’s celebration.”

Her ex said to her that he knew their girls were going to have a wonderful time and they would be able to make some new memories as sisters.

She replied to her ex that she considers Christmas to be “sacred” for her and her family, and she just is not comfortable letting anyone join her family that’s not already included in the holidays.

She then mentioned to her ex that it would be really weird to have his daughter in her house for Christmas with her family.

Her ex responded that although his daughter is not related to her, his daughter is related to their 13-year-old daughter.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.