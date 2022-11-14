Her Fiancé’s Family Has Been All Over Her About Being A Gold Digger, So She Finally Snapped At A Family Dinner And Revealed That Her Fiancé Is Unemployed So She’s Been The One Paying For Everything

A 29-year-old woman is currently engaged to her 33-year-old fiancé Jason, and they could not be from more different worlds.

She grew up working-class, while he grew up pretty wealthy. While she does think that her fiancé’s family is nice, they constantly are all over her about potentially being a gold digger, and they never resist an opportunity to throw digs at her.

“For example, if he buys me something they’ll go “oh Jason bought you that? You know what this looks like, right?” And/or “Wait, Jason paid for this? Only gold diggers make their partners pay for stuff all the time; just sayin’…,” she explained.

“It’s so demeaning, and my fiancé does nothing to stop it. Especially now that he’s in a bad place in life after he lost his job. And since he’s keeping it secret then, I’m the one paying for everything. This has been going on for 4 months.”

A week ago, Jason’s mom and dad asked them to come over for dinner, and they agreed to go. When they were seated at the dinner table eating, Jason’s mom snatched her hand to get a better look at a bracelet she was wearing.

Jason’s mom then asked if Jason bought the bracelet for her, to which she just nodded in response before saying it was a birthday gift from him last year.

Jason’s mom wondered aloud how much the bracelet cost Jason, and then she leaned back in her chair and remarked that her brother used to date a gold digger who got expensive presents for all of her birthdays.

As Jason’s mom said that, she pointed directly at the bracelet she was wearing. She couldn’t believe that Jason’s mom had said that, and she intervened to confront her if she thought that she was a gold digger too.

“She threw her hands up and went, “I mean…if the shoe fits….” while laughing awkwardly,” she said.

