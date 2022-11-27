Her Sister-In-Law Blocked Her After She Said The Baby Name She Picked Out Is Too Close To The Name Of The Baby She Lost

8 years ago, a woman and her husband had a little girl who was sadly a full-term stillbirth. She and her husband were crushed to learn that they would not be bringing their little girl home with them from the hospital that day.

“We had just gotten the room ready for her to come home and had our bags packed,” she explained.

“We named her Delanie (Lanie). We post on social media at least twice a year. We had therapy in order to cope with the loss. We were numb for many months following. The families knew how bad it was for us.”

“This year, my BIL and SIL were pregnant with their 3rd baby. Normally they share the names they are considering, but they didn’t this time. I didn’t really think much of it. I mean, we all have busy lives. Well, we found out her name from a social media post.”

It turns out that her sister-in-law and brother-in-law are planning on naming their little girl Layne.

When she and her husband found out about the baby’s name, they had no words. They couldn’t believe that this couple would pick out a name so similar to the name of the baby that they had lost.

She and her husband did congratulate her brother-in-law and sister-in-law on their pregnancy, and then they asked what nickname they would be giving their little girl.

The nickname they picked out is Lanie, which is the same exact nickname they picked out for their little girl Delanie.

“We stated that it was really close to what we named the baby we lost (super chill – not rude or confrontational), and the wife got ticked and ended up blocking us on social media over it,” she said.

