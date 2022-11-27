His Fiancée Quit Her Job And Refuses To Work, So He’s Wondering If This Means It’s Time To Call Off Their Engagement

A 30-year-old guy proposed to his 30-year-old fiancée a year ago, and they have been with one another for a little more than 4 years now.

Lately, he and his fiancée have been getting into a ton of disagreements that basically all boil down to one thing: money.

Money became the major issue in their relationship after he and his fiancée thought that if he could make a specific amount of money on one job, she could quit her job altogether.

“I started working two jobs as a temporary way to increase our savings, have money for a down payment on a house, and fund our wedding,” he explained.

“With working both jobs, I made well over the X amount, and she quit her job (which she made pretty good money at). I wanted her to stay because this was my first time working two jobs, and I didn’t know how it was going to work out, plus all the extra money we would be bringing in.”

“Since quitting her job, she has refused to go back to work because she “doesn’t want to,” and I have to continue to work two jobs in order to keep up our lifestyle, pay down some of the debts we have, plus try and save for the wedding/house.”

Several evenings ago, he and his fiancée got into a blowout fight about a house that his fiancée really wants him to buy right now.

He and his fiancée did go look at this house in person, and although they both thought it was great, he just doesn’t have the money needed for the down payment yet.

On top of that, he won’t be able to use any of his income until January 1st, 2023, due to tax purposes.

