She Booked Herself A Weekend Getaway That Her Boyfriend Couldn’t Afford To Join Her On, So She Went Alone And Now He’s Upset

Not too long ago, a 29-year-old woman came across a 12-hour sale for discount flights to a city that’s pretty close to where she lives.

She does have friends who live in this particular city, so when she saw how good of a deal she could get on flights to go see them, she instantly texted them to see if they wanted to hang out.

Her friends said that they were happy to spend time with her, so she was excited to book her flights.

Before she did that, though, she called up her 31-year-old boyfriend to ask if he wanted to come with her.

It’s worth mentioning that she does not live with her boyfriend right now, nor does she share her finances with him, and they have been dating for close to a year now.

“He told me that he could not afford it right now as things were tight, and he had his daughter (4F, not mine) that same weekend,” she explained.

“So I went without him. My boyfriend is furious with me. He said that since we have been dating for a year and are getting more serious (I’ve met his daughter and family, and we are discussing moving in together next year) that we should make big decisions together and run weekend plans by each other.”

“He also really wanted to visit said city another time, maybe next year. I told him I would be more than happy to visit again next year since I have many friends there. I was gone for a weekend and spent my own money to visit my own friends, so I don’t see the issue.”

She thinks that her boyfriend is just being too controlling, as she did invite him to come with her, and it’s not her fault he couldn’t afford to say yes.

