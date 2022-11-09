She Lied About Her Pregnancy, And Now Her Friend Is Really Upset With Her

A woman admits that she has spent all of her life struggling with her weight, and it’s led to a lot of heartache for her.

Frequently, people have also asked if she was pregnant when she never was, and she’s found herself left feeling terrible on too many occasions because of it.

“It’s very hurtful, honestly, and I think people should know better than to ever ask anyone that question, and not just because they might insult a fat person,” she explained.

“Anyway, I usually answer that question with, “nope, just a pizza baby.” It’s awkward, and people have stammered and clearly felt embarrassed, but honestly, stupid games, stupid prizes, and all that.”

Approximately 3 months back, one of her friends did question her about if she was pregnant or not.

She was actually pregnant, but she only learned about her pregnancy several days before her friend asked the question.

She did not feel ok with sharing this news with her friend, as she had only just found out, and she wanted to wait before telling other people in her life.

“In all my pregnancies, I shared with close family at around 8 weeks and went fully public after the first trimester,” she said.

“So I ended up telling this person my standard “pizza baby” answer. They were super embarrassed, and it was very awkward, but we moved on.”

