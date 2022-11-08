She Made A Ouija Board Out Of A Travel Scrabble Set, And What Happened After She Used It Has Left Her Freaked Out Even Years Later

Ouija boards are such an iconic symbol for all things having to do with the spiritual world. Who hasn’t been curious and somewhat tempted to use one at some point?

One woman had the crazy yet innovative idea one night to make a homemade ouija board, and she ended up having an experience she’ll never forget.

When she was a teenager, she was bored on a night when she was home alone and thought it might be cool to make a ouija board out of a travel Scrabble set. As fun as it might have seemed in the moment, she looks back on the idea as dumb.

“Nevertheless, I made it, grabbed a glass, and tried to make contact with who or whatever was there in the great beyond,” she remembers. “Just because.”

Once the board was set up, she asked, “Is there anybody there?”

For a few moments, nothing happened. Then suddenly, the glass in her hand began slowly moving towards the corner tiles she arranged to spell “yes.” How freaky is that? After panicking, she returned the glass to her kitchen cabinet and disassembled her board.

Although she’d like to believe that she unconsciously moved the glass with her hand and that’s all that happened, the rest of that night makes her think she may have actually contacted an evil spirit.

She wanted to get out of the house as soon as possible, so she hopped on a bike to get to a friend’s house as a way to distract herself. On the fifteen-minute bike ride, she had a horrible uneasy feeling the entire way.

When she got to her friend’s house, no one was home. She moved on to another friend, and their family wasn’t home either.

