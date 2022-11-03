She Pulled Out Of Being Maid Of Honor At Her Sister’s Wedding Because Her Sister Uninvited Her Boyfriend Of Ten Years And Their Kids Since She Is Not Married

This thirty-three-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is thirty-five, for over ten years now. They even have two kids together– twins– who are eight years old.

She also has an older sister named Nina, who is thirty-eight and has two kids– who are sixteen and five– from a previous relationship. But, in two weeks, Nina will be getting married to her fiancé, Dan.

Anyway, she was supposed to be the maid of honor at Nina’s wedding. She even just had her last dress fitting about a week ago– because apparently, her sister is very particular about all of the wedding details and had special plans in mind for the maid of honor dress.

In fact, the dress took about three months to be custom-made and was unique from the other bridesmaid dresses.

“The maid of honor dress and bridesmaid dresses are slightly different. The maid of honor dress looks more upgraded to the bridesmaid dresses and is closer in style to the bride dress,” she explained.

And because of that, her sister claimed that she could not imagine anyone else ever wearing the maid of honor dress because it was that special.

Well, just last week, everything apparently changed out of nowhere. She actually learned that her boyfriend and twins were no longer invited to her sister’s wedding since Nina had canceled both of their wedding invitations.

To clarify: the wedding was never child-free, either. In fact, Nina’s own children were going to be there, as well as her other nieces and nephews.

So, she was honestly just dumbfounded and asked Nina why her boyfriend or kids were no longer allowed to attend. And frankly, she never saw Nina’s response coming.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.