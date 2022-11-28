She Was Absolutely Convinced That Her Husband Was Cheating On Her After She Found What Looked To Be A Profile He Made On A Dating App, But She Just Found Out That Her Neighbor Was Catfishing Women Online Using Her Husband’s Photos

A 30-year-old woman spent the last 8 years married to her 35-year-old husband, but 14 months ago, she ended up separating from him.

Last September, she got a message on social media from a woman that informed her that her husband was clearly cheating on her.

This woman sent her screenshots of a conversation she seemed to have had with her husband on a dating app.

She could see that the dating profile really did look like her husband had created it. It had his exact location, and it also had photos of him.

This woman said that her husband had been sending naked photos to women in exchange for their photos, which was heartbreaking.

She also ended up speaking to this woman over the phone, and she found out a bit more information that way.

Everything added up to one thing; her husband was not being faithful at all. What other explanation could there be?

“I was convinced that he was cheating, and we had a terrible fallout that evening which led to my family coming over to calm the situation, but instead, it escalated when my brother punched and grabbed hold of my husband,” she explained.

“The neighbors called the police, and my husband was asked to pack a few things and stay elsewhere for a while. We separated shortly after, and he has since moved to Sydney to be closer to his ailing father but sees our kids for a weekend twice a month.”

