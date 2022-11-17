She Was Pretty Sure She Was Totally Straight, But Then She Wound Up Sleeping With Her Female Boss And It’s A Sticky Situation

A 27-year-old woman has a boss named Ruby, who is 34. She’s worked for Ruby for several years, and Ruby owns a small to medium-sized creative company.

Basically, she’s Ruby’s assistant, and she manages Ruby’s schedule while also helping her with a variety of different projects.

So, anyway, she was pretty sure that she was totally straight, but then something happened with Ruby.

“I got out of a long-term relationship with a guy that ended about 8 months ago, and haven’t dated at all since,” she explained.

“Ruby’s also a bit of a flirt, but it’s always innocent enough. I never once felt like she was preying on me as someone with power over me.”

“On top of that, I would consider her a friend. We spend a lot of time together, talk about our lives, and occasionally go out just the two of us after a project–dinner, to a bar for drinks, whatever.”

Now, as for Ruby’s love life, she’s pretty well aware of what’s going on with Ruby. Ruby is a lesbian, and she definitely gets around.

How does she know this? Well, she sees Ruby’s schedule, and Ruby always has dinners scheduled with a parade of girls.

Girls also frequently go to lunch with Ruby too, but Ruby isn’t committed to anyone. She’s clearly just living her best single life and meeting a lot of girls in the process.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.