She Went Out With A Guy Who Asked Her To Come Back To His Place So They Could Play Golf In His Living Room For 3 Hours

Have you ever dated someone who was extremely invested in their hobbies? Sometimes their enthusiasm for it can be charming, and other times it can be a bit overwhelming.

One woman went on a date with a guy who is really into golf. What she didn’t know was that he is really into golf.

It got to the point where he invited her back to his place to watch him putt golf balls for three whole hours.

Tayler (@taypole) is a TikTok user who lives in Los Angeles that went viral after posting a video of her strange date.

Her video has a ‘point of view’ caption that reads, “You match with a guy on Tinder, and he brings you home to putt in his living room for 3 hours.”

The video then goes from Tayler sitting on the couch over to the date, focusing intensely on his club, hitting golf balls on his very own putting mat in the center of his living room floor. There are so many unanswered questions here!

Other TikTok users couldn’t get enough of it and thought this date was hilarious.

“He’s a keeper,” commented one user.

TikTok; pictured above is Tayler in her video

