She’s Convinced That Having A Child Just Destroyed Her Relationship With Her Husband And She’s Wondering If She Needs To Move On

A 28-year-old woman has spent the past 8 years with her 29-year-old husband, and 2 years ago they decided to get married.

Pretty much right after their wedding, she was shocked to learn that she was pregnant with their daughter, which they had not planned at all.

Although she dreamed of getting to be a mom and the timing was far sooner than she anticipated, she was still thrilled to get to be a mom.

Her husband, on the other hand, said he wanted kids, but his timeline was to have them way later on in life.

Their daughter is now just a little older than 1-year-old, and she admits that being a mom is a hard job, but she loves it.

Her husband, however, is clearly not on the same page as her. After they welcomed their daughter into the world, they had to make some huge changes in their life in order to provide for her.

They wound up moving close to where her family lives, which meant moving far away from their friends.

She also had to find a new job, and her husband’s job went in the direction of being remote. For the first 6 months of their daughter’s life, she was miserable and colicky, though lately, she’s been happy and giggly and happy; how she hoped her baby would grow up to be.

Her husband is having a very difficult time adjusting to being a dad, and after spending a brief amount of time with their daughter, he finds something else to do.

