This College Girl’s Roommate Is Autistic, And She’s Sick Of Everyone Expecting Her To Be Her Roommate’s Caretaker

A 20-year-old girl currently attends college, and she lives in a dorm room along with her roommate named Sarah.

Sarah was randomly assigned to her as a roommate, and as soon as she met Sarah, she got along pretty well with her for the first couple of months.

Sarah is the same age as she is, and Sarah has also been diagnosed with autism, which she says causes everyone to let Sarah get by pretty easily.

Their professors also treat Sarah in a special way too because of her autism.

“It stresses me out because everyone is expectant of me to be her caregiver, which didn’t bother me at first, but it became an issue later on,” she explained.

“She leaves her clothes on the floor and even on my bed; she always asks me to cook for her and clean after her. When I confront her about it, she uses her autism as an excuse.”

“Everyone I’ve vented to says that I should cut her some slack, saying stuff about how she doesn’t know better. Although, I KNOW she can take care of herself because she did things herself just fine before everyone started to baby her. She cooked for herself, cleaned after herself, did all her chores herself.”

She is the only single person who is aware of the fact that Sarah is completely capable, so she decided she was done being Sarah’s caretaker.

Since she made that choice, though, she has gotten nothing but flack from Sarah’s family and friends for refusing to do more.

