This Sourdough Bread Bowl Is Sure To Be A Great Addition To Your Thanksgiving Appetizers

Imagine a loaf of soft, flavorful bread fresh out of the oven. As you cut into the loaf, a comforting sweet, yeasty aroma wafts through the kitchen. A love of bread is truly something that everyone can agree on.

Whether a baguette or bun, topped with butter or dunked in soup, there’s nothing tastier than bread in all its forms.

If you’re passionate about sourdough bread specifically, you’re going to love this pull-apart sourdough bread bowl. It’s like a dream come true for bread lovers.

The recipe is from Erica (@cookiterica) on TikTok, and her video has garnered over a million views. She says it’s a great addition to your Thanksgiving appetizers, plus there’s minimal mess. Dishes? What’s that? You can literally just eat the bowl!

So grab your aprons and get ready to make some sourdough bread bowls! (This recipe makes one.)

Ingredients:

-A loaf of sourdough bread

-16 ounces of Brie

TikTok; pictured above is Erica’s pull-apart sourdough bread bowl

