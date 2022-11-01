This Teen Didn’t Make It To His Girlfriend’s Halloween Party Because He Went To His Maid’s Birthday Celebration, And His Girlfriend Is Mad At Him

A 17-year-old guy has a girlfriend who decided to throw a Halloween party several days ago, but he didn’t make it there at all.

Instead, he skipped out so he could go to his maid’s birthday celebration, and his girlfriend has been angry at him ever since.

So, anyway, his maid, named K, has been part of his family since he was 3-years-old. He considers K to be more like a mom to him than his own mom, for several reasons.

“She’d walk with me to and from school, we’d watch movies and shows together, and she’d play games with me when she wasn’t busy,” he explained.

“My girlfriend had told me that she was throwing a Halloween party earlier this month, but she never told me the date. I just assumed it would be on Halloween so I told her I’d be there.”

“5 days ago, we were talking about it and she told me it was going to be on the 29th, since it was a Saturday. As you can guess, the 29th was also K’s birthday and my family always throws her a party.”

He let his girlfriend know that he couldn’t miss K’s birthday celebration, and his girlfriend immediately got upset with him.

Originally, he thought he could spend a couple of hours at K’s party and also then spend time with his girlfriend at her own party, but his girlfriend shut that idea down.

His girlfriend insisted on him coming early to help him get her whole party organized and ready, and his girlfriend also said she had no interest in being all by herself when her guests arrived.

