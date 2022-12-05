After He Cheated And Had A Child With Another Woman, His Wife Still Decided To Raise Their Daughter As Her Own: But, When His Child Said His Wife Was Not Her Mother, He Just Left For Work Instead Of Comforting His Wife, And Now His Wife Is Staying At Her Mother’s House

This thirty-five-year-old man and his wife, who is twenty-eight, have been together for ten years. And now, they have three children, who are fifteen, eleven, and three.

About four years ago, though, the couple went through a rough patch, and he actually had a one-night stand. So, that one night ultimately led to their youngest child being born– whom they now have full custody of.

Despite his wife not being their youngest child’s biological mother, though, she is the only mother their child has ever known.

“All of the children call my wife their mom, and she is a great parent. She got the eldest into gymnastics and swimming, she does their homework with them, and they are really close,” he said.

“It’s hard to explain exactly how she is a good parent. She just is.”

About eight months ago, though, they found out that they were expecting– and he and his wife were over the moon. But unfortunately, the idea of having a new baby in the family caused his youngest to start acting out.

According to his child’s nursery teachers, the behavior is completely normal. In fact, it is typical for young children to regress after finding out some big news.

So, they learned to deal with all of the changes together. Well, that was until seven months into his wife’s pregnancy when they tragically lost the baby.

Of course, he was very upset. But he claims that the miscarriage completely devastated his wife.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.