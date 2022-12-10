After Her Boyfriend Found Out That She Had Plastic Surgery A Few Years Ago, Their Relationship Ended, And Now She’s Wondering If She Should Tell Future Dates About What She Had Done

A 26-year-old woman had been dating her 25-year-old boyfriend named Max for the last 4 months, but there was something she never disclosed to him.

4 years ago, she decided to get a nose job, as she had a huge bump on her nose from where she had broken it two times as a child.

“Then, at 23, I had a breast augmentation that bumped me up two cup sizes,” she explained. “These were lifelong insecurities that I was bullied over, and it was really relieving to get them done.”

“Onto the present, I met Max through a friend, and things have been great. Last night, I was scrolling through my social media while on the sofa with him.”

“I stopped on an old classmate’s vacation photo, where she wore a bikini and, frankly, had very obvious implants (she looks great, happy for her! But you can tell).”

Max shot her a look and said her old classmate looked disgusting. She then asked Max what he meant by that, and he revealed to her that he thinks women who get plastic surgery, including implants, are not attractive to many men.

He then launched into how he thought men like natural women as opposed to women who have work done and that her classmate clearly isn’t secure with herself.

She honestly laughed out loud and then questioned Max about if he thought she wasn’t attractive.

“He got very confused and asked what I meant; I informed him I had procedures done before,” she said.

