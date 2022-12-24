Christmas Crack Is Addictive, Sweet, And The Perfect Holiday Treat

Christmas crack is a type of candy traditionally made with saltine crackers, toffee, and chocolate. It’s been given the name of Christmas crack because of its addictive nature and is usually made around the holidays.

Crispy, crunchy, and sweet, it’s so good you won’t be able to stop at just one.

TikToker Lauren Bower (@cooklikeamother) has a recipe for Christmas crack, but instead of using saltines, she substitutes them with pretzel crisps.

“The pretzel crisps make a much crunchier Christmas crack. I’ll never go back to saltines,” Lauren declared in her video, which has received almost four million views.

Here’s how to start: First, place the pretzel crisps on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. The pretzels should slightly overlap each other.

Next, stir together two sticks of butter and one cup of packed brown sugar in a pot over medium heat.

Once the mixture starts bubbling in the middle, set a timer for three minutes. Continue stirring until the time is up.

Then, pour the mixture over the pretzels. Toss them into the oven on the top rack at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes.

Immediately after removing it from the oven, add chocolate chips to one half of the pretzels and sprinkle flaky salt on the other half.

Next, place individual pretzel crisps coated in caramel on a wire rack to prevent them from hardening and fusing together.

