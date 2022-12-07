Her 14-Year-Old Daughter Wants Long, Acrylic Nails For Christmas, But She Said No Because She Feels This Is A Waste Of Her Money

A 40-year-old woman has a daughter who is 14, and for Christmas this year, her daughter already knows exactly what she wants as one of her gifts.

Her daughter would like to go to the nail salon and have long, acrylic nails put on because she sees a ton of girls her age wearing these.

This mom really thinks believes that acrylic nails are nothing but a total waste of money, especially since press-ons are an option and they cost very little in comparison.

She also thinks press-on nails can look as fancy as acrylic nails if applied well, even if they do not really last as acrylics do.

She, in fact, wears press-on nails quite frequently, and her daughter is aware of this.

“When she asked if I would take her, I said no, and explained my reasoning,” she said. “I told her that she could look online, or I’d take her to Ulta and get her press-ons that I’d show her how to do.”

“Since that sounds cheap, and because it isn’t about the dollar amount, it’s about where the money is going, I told her I would try and get her a hair appointment, and she could get something fancy done.”

“My daughter objected – saying that nobody gets press-ons done and that press-ons don’t look good. Admittedly, I felt hurt as I think I do pretty good on my nails. I told her that she can take my offer or leave it, but she won’t be disrespectful.”

Well, her daughter didn’t accept her offer and kept bemoaning the fact that she couldn’t have acrylic nails.

